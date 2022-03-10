Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.84. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $269.31 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

