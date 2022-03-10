Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $433,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 794,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.58 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.57 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

