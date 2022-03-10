Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,664 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

IVLU stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

