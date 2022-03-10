Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 18,287 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 215.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 118.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Shares of PII opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

