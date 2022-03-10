Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $693.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $802.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $872.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

