Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ciena by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

