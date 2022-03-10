Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on PODD. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $249.37 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

