Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $253.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The company has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.