GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,360 shares of company stock worth $7,089,461. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.87. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $118.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

