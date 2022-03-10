General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Price Down 5%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.15 and last traded at $64.27. Approximately 262,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,410,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

