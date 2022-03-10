Genius Sports (GENI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.
About Genius Sports (Get Rating)
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
