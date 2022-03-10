Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.24. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

Shares of GMAB opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

