Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gentherm worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of THRM opened at $70.13 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.