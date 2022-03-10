Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Exela Technologies worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XELA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 417,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 474,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shrikant Sortur acquired 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

