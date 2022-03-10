Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of eMagin worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 152,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in eMagin by 27,663.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

