Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Middlefield Banc worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

