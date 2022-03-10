Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25.
Geodrill Company Profile (Get Rating)
