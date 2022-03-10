Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at TD Securities

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.