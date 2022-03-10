George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 21,627 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$3,250,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,812,115.23.

TSE WN opened at C$154.39 on Thursday. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$100.52 and a 1 year high of C$156.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. The company has a market cap of C$22.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 413.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 616.62%.

WN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.71.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

