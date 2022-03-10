Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 7.7%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.79. 184,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,500,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $915.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

