Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.46

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.46 and traded as high as C$25.40. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$25.01, with a volume of 436,237 shares trading hands.

GEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

