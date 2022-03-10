GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.79 on Thursday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

