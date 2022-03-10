Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 690 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.67. 269,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,023. The stock has a market cap of $350.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

