Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 4,221 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 75,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,285. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

