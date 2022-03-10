Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up about 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $57,530,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 14,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

