Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 20,235 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises about 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after buying an additional 1,415,791 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,004,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,063,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 530,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,534,000 after buying an additional 397,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 45,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,573. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

