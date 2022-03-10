Gitcoin Market Cap Reaches $80.74 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.69 or 0.00014562 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $80.74 million and $27.82 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

