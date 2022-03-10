GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 270,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,392. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

