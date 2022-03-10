Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Director Purchases $19,999.98 in Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) Director Henry Cole bought 1,287 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

