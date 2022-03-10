GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $130.50 and a 12 month high of $286.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.76 and its 200 day moving average is $187.71.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

