Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Up 3.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 4,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,530,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 271.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

