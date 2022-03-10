Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Up 3.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 4,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,530,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
