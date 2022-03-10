Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,756 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $551,652.50.

Workday stock opened at $233.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,335.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

