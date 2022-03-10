Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Down 5.1%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.31. 2,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 560,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

