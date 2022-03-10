Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.65

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.65 and last traded at C$36.23, with a volume of 6894998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.82.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.
In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,235,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.
About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
Read More
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.