Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.29

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 2892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,231,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

