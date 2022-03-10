Greenville Federal Financial Corp (OTC:GVFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Greenville Federal Financial Corp (OTC:GVFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

OTC GVFF opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07. Greenville Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

