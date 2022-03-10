Gregory P. Hill Sells 6,725 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $661,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hess stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

