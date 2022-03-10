Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GWRE opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

