Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.75.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

