Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 390 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.81. The stock had a trading volume of 124,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,010. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $452.36 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $487.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

