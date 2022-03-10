Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Mosaic accounts for 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,256,000 after acquiring an additional 204,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOS traded up $4.12 on Thursday, hitting $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,640. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.