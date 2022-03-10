Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,405 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in ChargePoint by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,713,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ChargePoint by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 334,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChargePoint by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 252,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,119,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.