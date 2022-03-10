Guild Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,013 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,494. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.2116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.