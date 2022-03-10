Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 134,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
