Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 134,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HALL shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

