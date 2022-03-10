Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $88.32. 14,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,530. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hasbro by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

