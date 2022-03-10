Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

