HC Wainwright Cuts Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target to $7.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 121.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $59.19 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $129,461. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Intellicheck by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

