HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $658.56 million, a P/E ratio of 229.47 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $139.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 571.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

