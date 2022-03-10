HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.63, but opened at $63.72. HCI Group shares last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 128 shares traded.
The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.
In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,811,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HCI Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market capitalization of $658.63 million, a PE ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
