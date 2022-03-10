HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.63, but opened at $63.72. HCI Group shares last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

HCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,811,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HCI Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $658.63 million, a PE ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

