HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.56 million, a PE ratio of 229.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.45%.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HCI Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in HCI Group by 105,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

