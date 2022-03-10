Head to Head Comparison: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveOne and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59% Restaurant Brands International 14.60% 29.01% 5.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LiveOne and Restaurant Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Restaurant Brands International 2 9 11 0 2.41

Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $70.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.31%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than LiveOne.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and Restaurant Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 1.12 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.36 Restaurant Brands International $5.74 billion 3.09 $838.00 million $2.69 21.30

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats LiveOne on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

